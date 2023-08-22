Crossings cancelled after wave damages Cook Strait ferry

The Kaitaki. Photo: KiwiRail

Some Cook Strait ferry trips have been cancelled after stormy weather damaged an Interislander ship.

KiwiRail said four sailings on Tuesday and one on Wednesday on its Kaitaki ferry have been cancelled as a safety precaution after its bow door was damaged by a large wave.

Weather conditions on strait were expected to further deteriorate on Tuesday.

The cancelled trips were:

- 2.30am from Picton on Tuesday

- 8.45am from Wellington on Tuesday

- 2.15pm from Picton on Tuesday

- 8.30pm from Wellington on Tuesday

- 2.30am from Picton on Wednesday

KiwiRail said its Aratare ferry was still sailing, with one extra return sailing added to compensate for the five cancelled.

Some of its trip times had also been altered, as follows:

- 11.00am from Picton will become a 10.45am

- 3.45pm from Wellington will become a 2.45pm

- 8.35pm from Picton will become a 6.45pm

Freight only sailings at 10.45pm from Wellington and 2.45am return from Picton were also added.

"We will be in touch directly with passengers impacted by these cancellations," a post on the Interislander website read. "We apologise for any inconvenience. Safety is our priority in these situations."

MetService said there were 35-knot winds in Cook Strait overnight, which had eased to 25 knots by Tuesday morning and expected to slow to 10 knots in the evening - where it would stay over the next few days.

The Kaitaki has experienced several technical problems in recent months, including steering problems earlier this month and blowing its engine in January.