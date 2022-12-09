Customers are back, say retailers

Dunedin businesses are expecting good sales this Christmas season. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The alleviating fear of Covid-19 is slowly bringing back cheer to retailers in the lead-up to Christmas.

A report from payment solutions company Worldline showed consumer spending through core retail merchants in its New Zealand network reached $3.18billion last month.

That was up 0.9% against the previous November but was up by 11% against pre-Covid November 2019.

The report excluded the hospitality segment.

Regional spending growth for core retail merchants from November last year through November this year was highest in Southland (7.3%), West Coast (6.5%) and Otago (6.4%) and the lowest in Wellington (-3.0%).

The focus for most merchants was the build-up in consumer spending as Christmas Day approached, the report said.

"We are witnessing good business in this Christmas season as against the previous couple of years," Acquisitions store manager Heather Merry said.

"In November last year there was a serious supply chain issue and there was "panic-buying from customers," she said.

"This year we have not seen that."

Acquisitions, a store in George St, sells home and lifestyle items, gifts, novelty and fashion goods.

"We are seeing more customers visiting our store and shopping," she said.

The retailers who faced supply chain issues during the pandemic already had enough stock to meet the demand.

Due to fuel price hikes and logistics cost going up there was a small price rise for various items, however, customers were ready to spend, Marbecks Foodstore executive chef Greg Piner said.

"Customers are coming and life is becoming normal after Covid." he said.

The Wall Street and Meridian malls were a hive of activity yesterday.

Worldline said the historical data showed the hospitality sector could also expect a spending boost in the run-up to Christmas.

