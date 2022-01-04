Customers bring cheer to market amid uncertainty

The New Year’s Eve crowd was smaller than in recent weeks at the Otago Farmers Market, but stallholders are pleased to have regulars returning after a tough year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Throngs of customers have returned to the Otago Farmers Market after lockdowns, but questions remain for vendors about what this year will bring.

Market manager Michele Driscoll said 2021 had been both interesting and challenging.

It had required the Dunedin market to be "nimble".

But Ms Driscoll said as last year wrapped up there had been optimism for the new year despite the emerging threat of a new variant of Covid-19.

The farmers market had learned to manoeuvre through the ever-changing Covid situation last year and at its holiday peak nearly 5000 people came through the Christmas market with Covid restrictions in place.

Earlier in the year, the market had faced a potentially major setback when open-air farmers markets were briefly limited to 100 people at a time under Delta Alert Level 2 rules.

However, loyal customers and resilient growers and vendors had helped the market continue even before those impractical rules were amended, Ms Driscoll said.

While some vendors had flourished through the year, it had been really tough for others.

"But they’re still hanging in there.

"It’s been a matter of being flexible all the way through.

"I imagine the first quarter is going to be tough — who knows, it could get worse before it gets better — but from then onwards things will hopefully progress.

"It’s still going to be a ‘watch this space’."

Janefield Paeonies and Hydroponics owner Rodger Whitson, of Mosgiel, said the year had been tough due to lockdowns and lingering restrictions, but he was pleased customers were returning.

The clientele at the markets had steadied in the past few weeks, he said.

The Christmas market had been great and he hoped the momentum would continue into the new year.

"We’re just going to carry on into 2022.

"You’ve got to stay positive.

"We have our regulars back each week, and uni will be starting soon."

Company of Flowers owner Esther Bosshard is in the middle of the flower growing year, which runs from September to April.

Ms Bosshard relocated to Dunedin from Wellington 10 years ago to complete an arts school degree, which she said helped her with designing flower arrangements.

The year had been her third in the business and it had been the best one yet despite Covid-19 disruptions.

"I think for me I’m learning more as I go," she said.

Business was good, but not as good as it had been before the lockdowns, Esther Gilbert, owner of Gilbert’s Fine Foods, said.

"It’s stabilising, but it will be interesting to see what happens [in 2022]," Ms Gilbert said.

Each new strain of the Covid-19 virus required a period of readjustment, which was reflected in attendance levels at markets, she said.

"I think as much as we think we’re prepared [for Omicron], we just don’t know."