Cut floated as demand ebbs and flows

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Bulk carrier Majestic Marina docked at Ravensdown’s Ravensbourne wharf last week. Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s latest stock number survey, released last week, said fertiliser volumes decreased for many Otago-Southland farmers as farmers continued to review expenditure carefully. Ravensdown has proposed to stop manufacturing superphosphate fertiliser at its Ravensbourne plant, potentially affecting about half the site’s employees. A decision is expected by the end of September.