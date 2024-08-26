Monday, 26 August 2024

Cut floated as demand ebbs and flows

    1. Business

    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Bulk carrier Majestic Marina docked at Ravensdown’s Ravensbourne wharf last week. Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s latest stock number survey, released last week, said fertiliser volumes decreased for many Otago-Southland farmers as farmers continued to review expenditure carefully. Ravensdown has proposed to stop manufacturing superphosphate fertiliser at its Ravensbourne plant, potentially affecting about half the site’s employees. A decision is expected by the end of September. 