Dunedin
25
|
15
Friday,
Fri,
11
March
Mar
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Decision to go to university ‘huge call’
Clare Perry made a "huge call".
Dairy prices tipped to stay high in near term
Dairy prices are expected to remain elevated in the near term but the longer-term outlook is less certain as the Russia-Ukraine conflict creates uncertainty in markets, Rabobank’s latest dairy...
Kiwis 'haven't seen the end' of fuel price rises
New Zealanders are being warned to expect fuel prices to keep climbing as long as the war in Ukraine continues.
Inflation forecast to go higher: What you need to know
ANZ has warned that it expects inflation will hit 7.4 percent in the second quarter, but it wasn't long ago that news it had reached 5.9 percent set alarm bells ringing.
MTF Finance names new chief executive
Chris Lamers has been named as the new chief executive of MTF Finance.
Farmer confidence at record low
Farmer confidence is at its lowest level since Federated Farmers began its twice-yearly surveys in 2009.
NZ banks made over $6 billion in 2021
Despite battling the second year of a global pandemic banks operating in New Zealand collectively made more than $6 billion in 2021, according to a report by KPMG.
‘It’s a team effort,’ says rising star lawyer
"It gets me out of bed in the morning."
Hopes not met in supermarket report
There is a huge gap between a Dunedin businessman’s hopes for an investigation into supermarket competition and the "status quo" final report.
Pay gap registry a ‘necessary service’
A new public registry that will allow NZ companies and small businesses voluntarily to report their respective pay gaps for gender, Maori, and Pasifika peoples is a necessary service, a University of Otago associate professor says.
Spotify hit by worldwide outage
Spotify users experienced widespread outages worldwide, with many saying the streaming platform has logged them out and asked them to reset the password.
Blue Sky subject of takeover proposal
A takeover notice has been lodged for Southland’s Blue Sky Meats by interests associated with the company’s chairman Scott O’Donnell and director Andrew Lowe.
Scarcity of materials hits builders
A Dunedin builder is warning the city’s building boom could be brought to a halt if vital materials being held by corporate construction companies are not released urgently.
Petrol hits $3 a litre
People at the petrol pump yesterday were resigned to higher prices as unleaded 91 topped $3 a litre for some in the South.
Clark announces steps to cut prices at checkout
Supermarkets across New Zealand are said to be making excess profits of around $1 million a day, with the Government accepting consumers could be getting better prices at the checkout.
Supermarket report: Big two dominate, but no radical shake-up
The Commerce Commission has stopped short of a radical shake-up of the supermarket sector to improve competition for consumers.
ANZ tips interest rates to soar, house prices to fall further
ANZ bank says it now expects annual headline inflation will peak at 7.4% in the second quarter of this year and warns house prices will fall by as much as 10 per cent.
Woolies Jeans gets ready for business
Wool startup Woolies Jeans is preparing to launch in mid-June.
Cost of living now Kiwis' biggest concern; PM says 'no crisis'
A survey by Consumer NZ has found the cost of living has become Kiwis' biggest concern, but the PM doesn't believe the rising prices are "a crisis".
Hope for fairer marketplace after supermarket probe
Dunedin businessman Matthew Lane has his fingers crossed a supermarket shakedown is imminent.
