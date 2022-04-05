Drones open employment pathways on Coast

Looking at the medical supplies delivery drone are (from left) Swoop Aero general manager Richard Adams, Grey District Council chief executive Paul Morris, Mayor Tania Gibson and transport engineering team leader Dinesh Budhathoki. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New Zealand’s first drone-delivery service for medical supplies is to be set up on the West Coast.

West Coast District Health Board general manager Phillip Wheble said they were formalising agreements with Melbourne-based company, Swoop Aero, for a pilot programme using drones to support healthcare services between towns.

Safe, effective flight routes will be established between Greymouth and Westport to enable the two-way transportation of medical supplies.

The potential was demonstrated to Grey District Council representatives last week at Greymouth aerodrome.

"Swoop Aero will look at recruiting locally to fill pilot and hub operator roles for the pilot programme, which will provide local employment while at the same time upskilling staff and ensuring growth of local networks," a council spokesman said.

It would help put the West Coast in the best position to adopt drone technology as it becomes more accessible in the future.

The international drone-powered logistics company is working with the Civil Aviation Authority to secure "beyond visual line of sight" approvals for the drone pilot programme.

Swoop Aero was founded in 2017 by former Australian Air Force captain Eric Peck and drone racing champion Joshua Tepper.

Tepper designed the aircraft, which was then manufactured on a 3-D printer.

To date, Swoop Aero has flown over 13,000 flights, and delivered over 750,000 items, including 200,000 vaccine doses in nine countries, delivering essential supplies to remote locations.

It has also conducted operations in medical drone delivery with the United Nations, UKAid and USAID, and the governments of Vanuatu and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2019. the company was jointly awarded, along with Zipline Drone delivery systems, the New York Times "Good Tech" Award.

"This is an exciting and innovative business opportunity which would bring something completely unique to the region," Greymouth Mayor, Tania Gibson, said.

"This could open up all sorts of possible economic opportunities and new employment pathways into the future."

— MEG FULFORD, Greymouth Star