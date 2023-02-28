Dunedin to host deer conference in 2026

Hinds on the Invermay hill farm overlooking the Taieri Plains. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Deer scientists from across the globe are set to converge on Dunedin.

It was announced yesterday the city has been selected to host the International Deer Biology Congress, which is expected to attract up to 500 cervid researchers and professionals.

Themed "Your Deer Here", the conference will take place in February 2026 at the University of Otago.

It will be the first time the event has been held in New Zealand since Dunedin hosted the inaugural event in 1983.

The winning bid was led by scientist Jamie Ward from AgResearch with support from Deer Industry New Zealand, Enterprise Dunedin and the Tourism New Zealand Business Events team.

Mr Ward said hosting the event would be a chance to showcase New Zealand research and collaborate with researchers from across the globe.

It was particularly special to be selected as host so soon after celebrating 50 years of deer science at AgResearch’s Invermay campus.

"Dunedin was chosen for its iconic legacy with this Congress, its strength in Deer Science at AgResearch’s Invermay Agricultural Centre, and the strong history of scientific excellence at Otago University, as well as a fascinating history of deer introductions, diverse landscapes and uniquely accessible wildlife."

Deer Industry New Zealand science and policy manager Emil Murphy said the selection was recognition for New Zealand being at the leading edge of deer science over the last 50 years.

The news was also welcomed by Tourism New Zealand and Enterprise Dunedin.

