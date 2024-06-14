Dunedin label bids city farewell

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

After 10 years of business, Dunedin fashion label Charmaine Reveley is bidding farewell to its George St retail store.

The Dunedin-based fashion designer announced on social media recently that it was "time for a change" and would be closing her Central Dunedin retail store — culminating in a closing down sale of all existing in-store and online stock, excluding some new season arrivals.

In the statement, Ms Reveley said the changes had been vast over her 21-year career in the fashion industry.

She was now ready to move with the changes and was excited to do things a little differently, she said.

But her "love affair with fabric" was far from over, and Ms Reveley said she would continue to supply select retailers with her collections.

Ms Reveley said it had been a privilege to dress shoppers and be a part of so many special moments, and thanked both staff and customers alike for supporting the brand.

"This is an industry I love so deeply and I forever hope that craft and locally made goods always shine through," she said.

It it unclear when the store will officially shut its doors, or whether the brand will continue its online presence.

Charmaine Reveley did not respond to requests by the ODT for comment.