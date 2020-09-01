Dunedin ticketing company goes into receivership

dunedin_businessman_matthew_davey_along_with_a_gro_565839c482.JPG Former Dunedin businessman Matthew Davey. Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin ticketing company which has left ticket-holders in the lurch waiting for refunds has been placed into receivership.

The companies office website and a notice placed in several newspapers says Fortress Information Systems Limited, which trades as Ticket Rocket, was placed into receivership yesterday.

The Otago Daily Times has previously been contacted by many ticket buyers yet to hear from Ticket Rocket but awaiting refunds for events including Warbirds Over Wanaka, the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival, netball matches at the Edgar Centre and Regent Theatre shows.

It was also reported the Hurricanes Super Rugby franchise had laid a complaint with police over concerns that Ticket Rocket broke rules under the two parties’ agreement.

NZME reported Ticket Rocket provided ticketing services for the Hurricanes, among other sport organisations, and the Wellington franchise was seeking to recover $200,000.

Ticket Rocket was run by former Dunedin businessman Matthew Davey, who also owns a stake in the Highlanders Super Rugby franchise.

Mr Davey is believed to be living in Canada.

The companies office website notes that BDO Christchurch have been appointed as receivers.