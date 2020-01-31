The new owner of The Scottish Shop, Sharon Hannaford (left), with its former owner, Erin Hogan. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

When Erin Hogan, outgoing owner of The Scottish Shop, went to get some medication from the pharmacy, and the pharmacist asked her how she was — she burst into tears.

After having been on the market since 2015, The Scottish Shop had finally been sold and its owner of 19 years was coming to terms with life away from the George St store.

"I’ve loved every minute of it.

"The people that you meet in here are wonderful," Ms Hogan said.

She remembered meeting some special people in the shop.

"You never know who’s going to walk in the door next. We’ve had celebrities, British high commissioners, Scottish politicians, [chefs] Nick Nairn and Paul Rankin ... we’ve got a visitors book here and they signed [it].

"They were outside in their chefs’ uniform and they were walking in the shop, walking out of the shop and I said, ‘Excuse me. If you’re going to use my shop for filming, I at least want your autograph’."

The new owner, Sharon Hannaford, took over yesterday afternoon.

She moved to Dunedin with her family three years ago, and had been looking for a retail business to take over.

"I’ve got some Welsh blood, my husband’s got English blood. We’re South African three or four generations down.

"We’ll keep it international."

The store has been in Dunedin since 1985 and Ms Hogan was its second owner.

"It hasn’t changed hands a lot," she said.

"I think that’s sort of a testament to how great it is to work in here."

Another highlight for Ms Hogan was when she decided to change the store to "The Welsh Store" for a month when the Wales rugby team were in the city.

"It was the best promotion I’ve ever done. It was a month of fun.

"We had the Welsh supporters in. The Welsh team in. The whole window was decorated with Welsh products. The locals got a shock and they would put their head in the door and say ‘Really?"’

She had loved going to trade fairs in Scotland over the years to meet suppliers.

On the odd occasion suppliers had also visited Dunedin and surprised her in the store.

Sharon Hannaford said she hoped to bring in a shelf with some South African goods for sale.

Ms Hogan said the store had to diversify and bringing in other nationalities’ products could be a good idea.

Now, though, it was time for her to put her feet up.

"Because I’ve been working all my life I think just a glass of a wine, a book and some sunshine on my back deck sounds very, very appealing."



