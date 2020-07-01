Skip to main content
Event to showcase Dunedin’s dining, hospitality sector
It could be dubbed Plan Double-D.
New whisky lounge in Dunedin
New whisky lounge in Dunedin
The owners of Dunedin restaurant Bracken have opened a whisky lounge at the back of their establishment.
Tarras airport proposal ‘vote of confidence’
Tarras airport proposal ‘vote of confidence’
The news of Christchurch International Airport Ltd’s plans for a new airport on farmland at Tarras has been labelled a vote of confidence in the lower South Island.
Untangling relationship property easier with prenup
Untangling relationship property easier with prenup
Undertaking a business venture often involves developing a relationship with a business colleague which is akin to a marriage.
Concerns weigh on sentiment
Concerns weigh on sentiment
Spurred by Covid-19 repercussions, farmer confidence in economic conditions has slumped to the lowest level since 2009, the Federated Farmers July Farm Confidence Survey shows.
Trump nominates Kiwi businessman for top OECD job
Trump nominates Kiwi businessman for top OECD job
A New Zealand-born businessman is being tipped to head the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Farmlands changes tack on Dunedin office
Farmlands changes tack on Dunedin office
A "passionate" response from Dunedin staff has led Farmlands to move to try to keep all of its staff here in a job, despite a proposal to move them to Christchurch.
Online platform looks to future of education
Online platform looks to future of education
When Dave Cameron got his first teaching job at Otago Boys’ High School in 2010, little did he know he would one day swap the classroom for the boardroom.
Important to remember to celebrate business success
Important to remember to celebrate business success
Amid the doom and gloom of a post-Covid business world, it is more important than ever to remember to celebrate.
Plan to close rail line slammed
Plan to close Southland rail line slammed
KiwiRail's plan to close the Ohai to Invercargill branch line has been slammed by the Rail and Maritime Transport Union.
400 more Air NZ flights in August
400 more Air NZ flights in August
Air NZ is ramping up its domestic schedule for August, including more flights to Dunedin and Queenstown, returning capacity to 70% pre-pandemic levels.
Delayed Techweek puts its focus on education
Delayed Techweek puts its focus on education
Techweek begins on Monday and Dunedin is set to host eight events.
Rising interest in properties: Port Otago
Rising interest in properties: Port Otago
After a slowdown in the leasing market in April and May, Port Otago says interest in its commercial properties in the North Island is starting to increase.
$7.9m for SFF dividend, patronage
$7.9m for SFF dividend, patronage
Silver Fern Farms Co-operative has declared a dividend and patronage reward for shareholders totalling $7.9 million.
Alliance to spend $3.2m on upgrade
Alliance to spend $3.2m on upgrade
Alliance Group is to spend $3.2million on a further upgrade at its Lorneville plant, near Invercargill, to help improve operational efficiency.
Synthetics out in favour of natural fibres
Synthetics out in favour of natural fibres
Carpet-maker Cavalier is ditching synthetics in favour of wool and other natural fibres, citing "negative impacts on people’s health and the planet".
IAG to close all AMI stores
IAG to close all AMI stores
Insurance giant IAG has announced it will close all 53 of its AMI stores and its remaining State store, culling 65 branch manager jobs.
Eight houses for former bowling green
Eight houses for former bowling green
Development of eight new two-bedroom houses is well on the way at the site of the former Mosgiel RSA bowling green.
Air NZ boss apologises over customer refund problems
Air NZ boss apologises over customer refund problems
Air New Zealand's boss has publicly apologised for the airline's handling of customer refund requests, saying staff "could not cope" as 75,000 people called in a single day.
Businesses receive cars
Businesses receive cars
Three new cars for three grateful small Dunedin businesses.
