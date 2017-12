Great outlook after hitting income target Chief executive of Xero Rod Drury answers 5 questions to the ODT.

Healthcare top for investment return Healthcare remains one of the favourite sectors for investment across the New Zealand and Australian markets, Craigs Investment Partners broker Chris Timms says.

Apple faces lawsuits after slowing down iPhones Apple Inc defrauded iPhone users by slowing devices without warning to compensate for poor battery performance, according to eight lawsuits filed in various federal courts in the week since the year-old software change was revealed.

Sale marks new era for rail trail A business that has transported thousands of cyclists over the Otago Central Rail Trail has notched up another milestone in its own journey. Pam Jones talks to Neville and Barbara Grubb about the...

Smiths City first half break-even Smiths City Group's profit has plunged from $1.37million a year ago to breaking even as it beds-in three rebranded North Island stores and grapples with tough retail trading conditions in general.

Stadium boss loves a challenge Dunedin Venues Management Ltd's chief executive Terry Davies is the Otago Daily Times' Business Leader of the Year. He talks to Sally Rae.

Defamation proceedings to be commenced Dunedin businessman and JP Stephen Beeby is preparing to take a former business partner to court, alleging defamation and breach of contract.