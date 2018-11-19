Fairfax shareholders approve Aussie media merger

Photo: ODT files

Fairfax Media has less than three weeks left as an independent entity after its shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the 175-year-old company's merger with Nine Entertainment.

The shareholders approved the scheme of arrangement on Monday after the failure of an 11th-hour attempt by former Domain chief executive Antony Catalano to save the Fairfax Media name.

The $A4 billion ($NZ4.2 billion) merger, which has already been approved by the competition watchdog, now faces final court approval on November 27.

Fairfax Media chairman Nick Falloon said the combination is expected to complete on December 7.

"The proposed merger of Fairfax and Nine has received overwhelming support from shareholders," Mr Falloon told the Fairfax annual general meeting, which immediately followed the vote.

Mr Catalano, the former boss of majority Fairfax-owned real estate site Domain, had asked in a letter for Monday's shareholder meeting to be adjourned for two weeks so his late proposal could be heard.

Mr Catalano wanted to block the merger by buying up to 19.9% of Fairfax, but failed to sufficiently sweeten his offer.

"The letter contains no actual proposal that could be considered by Fairfax shareholders as an alternative to the proposed scheme of arrangement with Nine," Fairfax said in a statement to the ASX.

"The letter from Mr Catalano does not constitute a superior proposal under the terms of the scheme implementation agreement between Fairfax and Nine."

There have been indications Fairfax's New Zealand assets might not be wanted in the enlarged group.