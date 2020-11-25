Wednesday, 25 November 2020

'Fantastic asset': NZ's first purpose-built cruise ship berth opened

    1. Business

    New Zealand’s first purpose-built cruise ship berth was officially opened by Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel today in Lyttelton.

    The Covid-19 border restrictions have impacted the 2020/21 cruise season, but the $67 million berth’s completion is a significant milestone, Lyttelton Port Company chief executive Roger Gray said.

    "The cruise berth has been delivered on-time and on budget, despite the challenges of Covid-19. This will be a fantastic long-term asset for Christchurch and Canterbury," he said.

    "Since 2018, a dedicated team of contractors, project managers and engineers have worked tirelessly to build the cruise berth."

    The new berth. Photo: LPC
    The new berth. Photo: LPC
    Gray says a redesign of the berth in the early stages of the project minimised the number and size of the piles in the wharf and reduced underwater noise which can affect marine mammals - particularly Hector’s dolphins, which are endemic to the South Island.

    “The project raised the standard of practice in protecting marine mammals in construction projects in New Zealand by designing with nature in mind," Gray said. 

    "Overall, from the initial concept design we were able to achieve a design that resulted in close to a 50 percent reduction in embodied carbon emissions associated with the main materials of concrete and steel used in the construction of the berth.

    Roger Gray.
    Roger Gray.
    “As a major player in Whakaraupō/Lyttelton Harbour we know we have a responsibility to not only protect our marine environment but also play our part in contributing to addressing climate change.

    He said the berth was completed on time and on budget in spite of the level 4 lockdown earlier his year.

    Large cruise vessels have been unable to berth since the February 2011 earthquake. With the new cruise berth in place, LPC will be able to welcome the full range of cruise vessels, including ships that cater for 6000 passengers and 2000 staff.

    Gray said more than 70 bookings for cruise ships have been received for the 2020/21 season but, due to current border restrictions, it is unlikely these vessels will visit Lyttelton this summer.

    “Last week, we welcomed Heritage Expeditions' flagship vessel Spirit of Enderby to the berth, which has been granted an exemption by the government to operate domestic expedition cruises in New Zealand this season.”

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter