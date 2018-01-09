Fashion brand Andrea Moore in liquidation

Designs by Andrea Moore on the runway at NZ Fashion Week last year. Photo: Getty Images

Women's clothing brand Andrea Moore has gone into liquidation, appointing receivers yesterday.

The Kiwi company has seven stores across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and employs 22 staff.

It also sells the line I AM through Farmers.

Managing director Brian Molloy said stores would stay open while they worked through the issues.

"We're going to work through the stock and look at any potential to sell the business, keep it going or close it down," Molloy said.

"We've received lots of very very positive feedback from customers and shareholders who have said they would love to see the label continue."

Andrea Moore was founded in 1999, with Moore handling the design side and partner Molloy managing the business side.