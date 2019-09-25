Blue River Dairy operations manager Rod Bott (left) and marketing manager Gareth Lyness with their Deloitte Fast 50 awards at the awards function at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin last night. Photo: Linda Robertson

A handful of Otago and Southland companies have joined an elite group of the country's business overachievers.

This year's 2019 Deloitte Fast 50 index regional awards winners, announced last night in Dunedin, include Otago-Lakes adventure tourism business Go Orange, which won the fastest-growing services business, while Dunedin-based digital learning platform Education Perfect, was recognised as the region's fastest-growing technology business.

Night 'n Day scooped the award for fastest-growing retail and service business and Southland dairy manufacturing company Blue River Dairy LP gained two awards, for fast growth across both manufacturing and export.

Queenstown's restaurant booking platform First Table won the rising star award for businesses which may have only been in business for one year, and United Machinists was given an honourable mention in this category.

The index was started 19 years ago, as a vehicle to rank the top 50 businesses in New Zealand, based on their revenue growth over the past three years.

Deloitte private partner Dan Hellyer said the ''baseline'' to reach the top 50 nationally had been at about the 150% level.

Without giving the game away, he said it was ''likely'' there would be southern companies in the running.

''This year's regional winners showed that businesses were doing things right, even through tougher economic climates.

''These results clearly demonstrate that there are a diverse range of businesses all across New Zealand that are achieving outstanding growth.''

Mr Hellyer said it was also encouraging to see some second and third-time winners and place-getters for both the Deloitte Fast 50 and master of growth index.

''This gives us confidence that our lower South Island economy is in good shape, with businesses that are sustaining growth year on year.''

The regional winners will be heading to Auckland for the national category awards, rising star winners as well as the unveiling of the national master of growth index for the year, as part of the Deloitte festival of growth.

Education Perfect would also be nominated for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia-Pacific index announced in Hong Kong in December.

brent.melville@odt.co.nz