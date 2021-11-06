For fast-growing firm, loyalty and team wellbeing are key

The crew at Crew Consulting has expanded rapidly since the business was launched by Cory Richards and Tom Sweeney in 2015, featuring two desks and a telephone each.

The pair’s bank balance might have dropped to $246 within their first eight months of business, and Mr Sweeney might have been contemplating a return to Australia, but one phone call from him landed a good account, and things improved.



Invercargill-born Mr Richards, who grew up in Central Otago before leaving New Zealand in 2000 to go travelling, met Mr Sweeney, who grew up in England, when both were working in Sydney.They both moved to Dunedin for lifestyle reasons and established the IT and digital recruitment company.Crew Consulting has been named 26th on the Deloitte Fast 50 index and the fastest growing services business for Dunedin and the lower South Island.It has grown to a team of 13, including the two founders, and attracted another shareholder. Five employees are in Christchurch and the rest in Dunedin.Initially, the business had one staff member working from home in Christchurch but an office was opened in the centre city in February this year.Two people were hired during Covid-19 lockdown last year; everyone was relying on technology ‘‘just that little bit more’’ and there might have been some competitors who had let some staff go that they might well have regretted, Mr Richards said.Mr Sweeney said the pair never thought they would have so many staff reporting to them.They had started the business for lifestyle reasons and now, with a good team, they wanted to make sure their staff had good lives as well.That brought a whole different dynamic to the business and they aimed to provide a good culture for their team to thrive.It was about letting them have a say, involving them in day-to-day decisions and providing a fun place to work.Both he and Mr Richards were ‘‘on the floor’’ with them; they wanted to make sure their team enjoyed themselves when they came to work and had good career paths.Growing the business as rapidly as they had did mean it had been a little bit stressful at times, Mr Richards said.The Deloitte Fast 50 had been a goal for the pair — ‘‘that was a marker for Tom and I’’ — and achieving it was a proud moment.Mr Sweeney said there were some ‘‘amazing’’ companies that were on the index — ‘‘we just wanted to get a mention’’ — so to be the No1 services business in the South was a great result.It was reward for the hard work put in — six years of ‘‘hard yards and relationship building, lots of downs and lots of ups’’ — and a reward they could share with their team, he said.There had been a lot of knocking on doors and building relationships and trust.‘‘You need to know people to do business with them,’’ he said.Once that was established, then loyalty was the reward. That was different from Australia where you might do a good job on a Friday and the client would use a different firm on the Monday, as there was not the same loyalty, Mr Richards added.They were very grateful for the support from their long-term clients.Mr Richards was enjoying his work, saying there were new challenges every day and seeing the team growing from junior consultants to moving up the business was rewarding.A layer of management had been installed below the two founders, which had given them more freedom.Asked how the two founders managed to retain their friendship while also working together, Mr Sweeney quipped he had got married since establishing the business and Mr Richards was groomsman — ‘‘my wife made me put him in there’’ — so they maintained an excellent relationship.They saw a lot of each other and separating business and pleasure was not something they had ever struggled with, Mr Richards added.Asked about their future plans, Mr Sweeney said that in the current employment market, which was so tight, they just needed to make sure their customers knew they were ‘‘here for them’’.One of their bigger dreams was launching in the North Island but, at the moment, they wanted to make sure they were looking after both their customers and team in the South Island.There were still lots of opportunities in the South Island that they were not across.Although the North Island did really appeal, they were ‘‘not quite finished’’ at this end of the country, and they acknowledged they needed to walk before they could run, Mr Richards said.With the team in Dunedin and Christchurch, there was so much growth possible in both regions and they needed to focus on what they had now and then re-evaluate in a year’s time to see what they were up to, Mr Sweeney said.When the borders opened again, it would change the market and that was where the need to build relationships was important, they said.