Filling that empty space on charter flights

For Startup Dunedin's latest nine-week Audacious programme, University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic students take an idea to solve a problem and make it a business. In a series, business reporter Shawn McAvinue talks to students who won prizes for their ideas. This week he talks to Lydia Maclean (19), of Wellington, about her business idea MT Legs.

University of Otago student Lydia Maclean’s business idea is taking flight.

In Dunedin in August, she began developing her business idea MT Legs - an online platform to combat the high number of empty flight charters across New Zealand.

The idea was born from frequent comments from her family members, who worked in the air ambulance charter flight sector in Whanganui.

Her family members would talk about charter planes flying patients to a destination and then returning with no cargo, "which is a total waste of fuel and a lost opportunity for more revenue".

Charter flight operators did not attempt to secure bookings for the return flight because "no-one had the time to do anything about it, so I came up with the idea for the platform".

MT Legs would allow private customers, freight, emergency services or other interested parties access to these empty flights.

The technology could solve an issue experienced by most flight charter operators in New Zealand, she said.

She was confident her idea could become a reality "with support from investors and by getting a few more of the charter airlines on board".

She said she would continue to develop the idea when she returned to Dunedin next year to start her second year of study in marketing and communication.

MT Legs won the Polson Higgs six-month advisory board package prize.

