Foodstuffs apologises over second recalled food sales error

Several brands of hummus and tahini have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Foodstuffs South Island has apologised after accidentally sending out recalled products twice in the last three months.

The company had to track down customers across the South Island after selling 39 tubs of possibly salmonella-contaminated hummus dip, which were distributed across the island on Saturday despite them being subject to a food safety recall.

The mistake came after it accidentally sold mixed berries, which had a risk of containing hepatitis A, in January despite them being subject to a recall.

Both instances involved products that were sent out from the Foodstuffs South Island Hornby distribution centre.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster apologised for the concern caused from the latest mistake.

"An investigation is currently under way as to why the recalled hummus product was delivered and dispatched from the Foodstuffs South Island Hornby distribution centre.

"The frozen berry recall was thoroughly investigated, the root cause found and additional protocols and processes have been put in place to minimise risk of a recurrence.

"While the outcomes were similar, on initial investigation the circumstances appear to be quite different. Foodstuffs South Island has been highly transparent throughout, working alongside New Zealand Food Safety," Ms Wooster said.

She said there had not been any confirmed instances of illness due to the products.

However, anyone who had consumed any of the products and had concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

