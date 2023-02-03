Former refugee's sweet new business

Mohammad Issa Alomer, a refugee from Syria, says his maamoul cookies are small gifts in return for the love New Zealand gave him. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

For Syrian national Mohammad Issa Alomer, the fireworks at last week’s Chinese New Year celebrations were scary.

That was understandable for a man who had lived in the middle of a civil war in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

"For many, the sound and light of the fireworks might look beautiful, but for me it reminded me of the pain we experienced back home," Mr Alomer said.

Mr Alomer (39), who moved to New Zealand in 2016 with his wife and daughter, said every day in Syria was difficult.

"I don’t want to think or talk of the trauma. Each day we woke up and slept listening to bomb blasts and fire," he said.

Mr Alomer, who has started a small business in Dunedin making authentic Syrian-style cookies, started his cookery career aged 11 in a sweets company in Syria.

He has also worked in Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Lebanon.

When the Syrian civil war started, the couple moved to Lebanon, hoping to go back to Syria. But the war spilled over to Lebanon and they lost everything in Syria, including their home, car and business.

It was at that stage the family decided to move to New Zealand.

Mr Alomer, his wife Hana Alkhalil and their daughter went to Auckland and later moved to Dunedin, where he completed his English language training at Otago Polytechnic. The couple now have four children.

"We were so blessed that we were able to come to New Zealand. People are welcoming here. It is a safe and nice place."

His parents and six sisters were still in Syria, while his wife’s parents had taken refuge in Turkey.

He worked in various positions in Dunedin, including gardener, forklift operator, handyman, and at a cafe, before he landed his favourite job at Huzur Kebab on night shift.

Passionate about cooking, he had plans of starting his own venture and was supported by his wife.

He conducted a trial by making 100 small boxes of cookies, giving them to neighbours.

"They liked it and it was a success," he said.

As part of his business plan Mr Alomer rented the kitchen at Kaikorai Rugby Football Club last week and was planning to make maamoul cookies three days a week.

Maamoul cookies were very popular in Lebanon, Syria and were found throughout the Middle East, he said.

"New Zealand helped me and I wanted to give back something to the love people showed me," he said.

The first stage would include opening a small space at the Otago Farmers Market.

He also had plans to rent a shop or a food truck.

"I plan to take a van and sell the cookies in Christchurch, Timaru, Oamaru and other neighbouring regions," he said.

He also wanted to sell the cookies to cafes in Dunedin.

The couple hoped they would be able to see their loved ones soon.

"We hope to see our parents, whom we haven’t seen for more than a decade now."

pradeesh.chandran@odt.co.nz