Fruit and vegetable prices leap 20% in one year

Photo: Getty Images

You haven’t been imagining your grocery bill getting bigger.

Although Stats NZ today said food prices last month were flat compared with October, many products became more expensive.

Fruit and vegetable prices fell 4.7 percent but were up 0.9 percent after seasonal adjustment.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 1.2 percent last month, according to data released today.

And grocery food prices were up 1.1 percent, up 0.8 percent after seasonal adjustment.

Year-on-year, annual food prices were 10.7 percent higher.

And fruit and vegetable prices increased 20 percent in just one year, Stats NZ said.

That surpassed even the high annual increase in the previous data release.

A month ago, the annual food price increase reached a 14-year high of 10.1 percent.

Monthly food prices were 0.8 percent higher in October 2022 compared with the month before.

Meanwhile, the index for rental property prices rose slightly last month, up 0.2 percent, Stats NZ reported today.