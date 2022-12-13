Fruit and vegetable prices leap 20% in one year

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Although Stats NZ today said food prices last month were flat compared with October, many products became more expensive.
Fruit and vegetable prices fell 4.7 percent but were up 0.9 percent after seasonal adjustment.
Meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 1.2 percent last month, according to data released today.
And grocery food prices were up 1.1 percent, up 0.8 percent after seasonal adjustment.
Year-on-year, annual food prices were 10.7 percent higher.
That surpassed even the high annual increase in the previous data release.
A month ago, the annual food price increase reached a 14-year high of 10.1 percent.
Monthly food prices were 0.8 percent higher in October 2022 compared with the month before.
Meanwhile, the index for rental property prices rose slightly last month, up 0.2 percent, Stats NZ reported today.