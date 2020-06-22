Monday, 22 June 2020

Funding for wool-based PPE masks

    Business

    Lincoln Agritech, a development company owned by Lincoln University, has received $290,000 in government funding to create biodegradable wool-based PPE masks for the Covid-19 pandemic response.

    The 18-month research programme is using patented technology from the Wool Research Organisation to change the physical format of the fibre and improve its absorption and virus-neutralising properties, making the masks both highly effective and environmentally sustainable.

    The resulting products will reduce dependence on overseas producers, particularly during high-demand pandemic events, as well as decreasing the environmental impact of PPE use.

    Funding for the programme comes from the $13.57million covid innovation acceleration fund, announced by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment as a means of boosting New Zealand’s ability to respond to pandemics.

