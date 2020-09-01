Lisa Blakie (left), Sam Barham and Zoe Hobson celebrate their successes in the New Zealand Game Awards (‘‘The Pavs’’). PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

At first glance, it looks like Lisa Blakie, Sam Barham and Zoe Hobson are finishing off dinner with a delicious dessert.

But in reality, the Dunedin game developers are celebrating after winning major awards at the New Zealand Game Awards - otherwise known as "The Pavs".

The Pavs celebrate the talents and achievements of accomplished game developers from across New Zealand and Australia.

Miss Blakie (26), narrative designer and community director of Runaway Play, won the Industry Rising Star award for bringing new knowledge and enthusiasm into gaming, while Mrs Hobson (Runaway Play managing director) won the Industry Pillar award for her long-term commitment to the industry.

Mr Barham, creative director of Balancing Monkey Games, won the Composed Segment award, for excellence in audio sound effects and music in a game.

The trio were delighted with their awards, but disappointed they could not receive them at the annual awards ceremony.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held online for the first time.

More than 80 submissions were made from studios and indies across New Zealand and Australia.

Mrs Hobson said of the 11 national awards, three were won by Dunedin game developers.

She said Dunedin game development studios were relatively small compared with others around the country, and it was great that Dunedin was leaving such a "big footprint" on the New Zealand gaming scene.

"There’s only 11 awards, and to have three of them in Dunedin shows a lot of the talent and hard work that is happening here.

"It’s really exciting to have it recognised."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz