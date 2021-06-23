Skip to main content
Confidence up despite retail struggling
"We have been holding on by the skin of our teeth."
Gearbox failure sidelines ‘Aratere’
Gearbox failure sidelines ‘Aratere’
Disruption to freight movements has been minimised after a breakdown on a Cook Strait ferry, KiwiRail says.
Farm leader to speak
Farm leader to speak
Southland farming identity Tangaroa Walker is guest speaker at the Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru (KUMA) Maori Business Awards in Invercargill on Friday night.
Low financial literacy behind money struggles in senior years
Low financial literacy behind money struggles in senior years
A lack of financial literacy in Maori, Pacific Islanders, and women is resulting in them being financially underprepared for their senior years, a University of Otago study has found.
Challenge immerses pupils
Challenge immerses pupils
Pupils from Otago Girls’ and Queen’s High schools in Dunedin are spending three days immersed in the world of business.
Dunedin man takes helm at Deloitte
Dunedin man takes helm at Deloitte
A Dunedin man has been appointed to the top job at one of New Zealand’s largest accounting firms.
Covid triggers career change into real estate
Covid triggers career change into real estate
Vicky Qiao was dispensing beauty advice, duty free, at Christchurch Airport when it became apparent a departure was imminent - Covid-19 was bound to force a career change.
Warning of 'disorderly correction' if house prices keep booming
Warning of 'disorderly correction' if house prices keep booming
House prices rising annually at more than 30% could create a risk for New Zealand banks of a "disorderly correction", S&P Global Ratings has warned.
Christchurch physio sold massage guns with non-compliant chargers
Christchurch physio sold massage guns with non-compliant chargers
A Christchurch business has been selling a massage gun - promoted by an All Black, a Black Cap, and an international hip-hop star - with non-compliant chargers for more than a year.
Proposals aim to improve retentions regime
Proposals aim to improve retentions regime
Subcontractors have been getting a raw deal for a long time in New Zealand when it comes to getting paid for the work they do on construction projects.
Cultivating optimism is not about ignoring negative things
Cultivating optimism is not about ignoring negative things
"YOU can do it!" "Think positive!" "Yes you CAN!"
Global investor company buys into Dunedin firm
Global investor company buys into Dunedin firm
Dunedin tech company Education Perfect was born from a budget of $200 but a new deal has valued it at $455million.
Taking care of business
Taking care of business
Business people from around Dunedin gathered at flexible co-share workplace Regus, in George St, for the Otago Chamber of Commerce’s BA5 event on Thursday night.
Port Otago pleased with big ships plan
Port Otago pleased with big ships plan
Port Otago says its investment into accommodating larger ships was a "wise" idea.
Working on new group
Working on new group
The South’s new business advocacy group could be operational within the next three months.
Trucks, trailers, forklifts among repossessed machinery
Trucks, trailers, forklifts among repossessed machinery
Two Mosgiel trucking companies have had large amounts of machinery repossessed after breaching loan conditions.
Skyline board pleased with result
Skyline board pleased with result
Queenstown tourism giant Skyline Enterprises says its full-year revenue is "much better than expected" and ahead of budget.
Investors buy into Education Perfect
Investors buy into Education Perfect
A global investment firm has acquired a majority stake in Dunedin-based education company, Education Perfect.
New degree to be introduced
New degree to be introduced
The University of Otago’s business school has announced its first new undergraduate degree in 110 years.
Software mogul John McAfee dies in jail
Software mogul John McAfee dies in jail
Tech entrepreneur John McAfee has died in a Barcelona prison by suicide after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges.
