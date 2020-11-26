Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
18
|
10
Saturday,
Sat,
28
November
Nov
2020
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Gin maker’s homecoming to city just the tonic
It's a gin for savvy drinkers.
Imagining the retirement you want is the start to making it real
Imagining the retirement you want is the start to making it real
From my first payslip, my older banking brother taught me about saving for retirement.
Otago students fare well in business strategy competition
Otago students fare well in business strategy competition
A group of University of Otago Business School students have placed fourth in the FEP U. Porto international case competition.
MTF profit takes hit from pandemic
MTF profit takes hit from pandemic
Dunedin company MTF Finance has posted a full-year profit of $5million, a drop of more than half on the same time last year.
Businesses feel effect of no cruise ships
Businesses feel effect of no cruise ships
The absence of a cruise ship season in Dunedin this year, as well as other forms of international tourism, is causing a drop in revenue of up to 80% for some local businesses.
Nitty-gritty of settlement awards
Nitty-gritty of settlement awards
It has become commonplace to read about employers having to pay large settlement sums awarded by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) for unjustified actions and dismissals. However, often...
Black Friday becoming more like Boxing Day
Black Friday becoming more like Boxing Day
Glen Maher knows all too well what it means for a retailer to underestimate Black Friday.
The billion-dollar shoe brand that began in a garage
The billion-dollar shoe brand that began in a garage
Footwear brand Allbirds launched in 2016 and was worth US$1.4 billion dollars within a couple of years. Two years to make more than a billion dollars sounds like a pretty good annual return.
Dunedin designer generates opportunity from crisis
Dunedin designer generates opportunity from crisis
Dunedin interior designer Annie Simpson-King has been busier than ever.
NZ Rural Land Company to list publicly
NZ Rural Land Company to list publicly
The New Zealand Rural Land Company has launched an initial public offering, seeking to raise between $75 million and $150 million to buy rural land to then lease to farmers.
NZ's first purpose-built cruise ship berth opened
'Fantastic asset': NZ's first purpose-built cruise ship berth opened
New Zealand’s first purpose-built cruise ship berth was officially opened in Lyttelton today.
Franchise holders feature in book
Franchise holders feature in book
Two Dunedin-founded franchises among some of the oldest in the country will share their stories in a new book.
'Risk of sharp correction': Reserve Bank's house price warning
'Risk of sharp correction': Reserve Bank's house price warning
Containment of Covid-19 and significant fiscal and monetary support has ensured the NZ economy's been resilient to shocks from the pandemic - but significant risks remain, the Reserve Bank warns.
Businesses told to get 5G thinking hats on
Businesses told to get 5G thinking hats on
The 5G mobile network is here in Dunedin and businesses should now start thinking of new ways to use it, a leading figure at Spark says.
Leadership recognised
Leadership recognised
Southland Federated Farmers vice-president Bernadette Hunt receives the primary industry leadership award at the Primary Industries New Zealand awards in Wellington on Monday night.
Reserve Bank governor defends approach to inflation
Reserve Bank governor defends approach to inflation
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is defending his record of taking rocketing house prices into account when tackling inflation.
$12.9 billion spending gap without international visitors
$12.9 billion spending gap without international visitors
New Zealand faces a revenue gap of $12.9 billion a year without international visitors.
Overseas Christmas mail deadlines loom
Overseas Christmas mail deadlines loom
Christmas delivery deadlines are looming for Kiwis sending presents overseas.
Airlines push for 'vaccination passports'
Airlines push for 'vaccination passports'
Qantas is part of a push by world airlines to require international travellers to prove they've had the coronavirus vaccination before entering or leaving a country on a flight.
Trades shortage looks certain
Trades shortage looks certain
Carpenters, plasterers, landscape gardeners and scaffolders are among some of the trades expected to face the biggest demand for workers in Otago’s construction industry over the next decade.
Read more