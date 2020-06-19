Gloomy forecast for Otago region

Otago has been singled out as New Zealand’s hardest-hit region in the coming recession — and possibly the slowest to recover.

Westpac’s latest Regional Roundup said economic activity would continue to be severely affected by a ban on international tourists which had been particularly disruptive for the region’s many accommodation, hospitality and recreational service providers.

While Otago should get more domestic visitors and was likely to have a rise in Australian arrivals if there was a transtasman travel bubble, numbers were unlikely to match pre-Covid-19 levels in the coming year.

That would weigh heavily on hospitality and retail activity in the region, particularly in the traditional tourist hot spots of Queenstown and Wanaka, while it was also likely to feel the effects of a continued ban on international students which would affect retail spending, particularly in Dunedin.

Otago’s grape growers were likely to face lower prices as weak global economic conditions dampened demand for quality wines in key US and UK markets.

Red meat farmers were likely to be affected by global headwinds with farm-gate prices expected to be down on 2019. Most farms in the region should remain profitable for the coming year.

Job losses, having been kept to a minimum because of the Government’s wage subsidy, were expected to rise again once the scheme ended. That, together with lower incomes and ongoing economic uncertainty, would likely cause house prices — which had "plunged" over the past two months — to fall further, the report said.

In Southland, economic activity was hit hard by tourism losses but the region’s agricultural sector, mostly, benefited from conducive weather and it was likely the region had performed "slightly better" than most of its peers.

Manufacturing in the region would be heavily affected by the global recession and Tiwai Point would likely face challenges as aluminium prices are predicted to stay weak for the coming year.

The South Island in general would be hit much harder than the North Island. Regions that had much agriculture, forestry and export manufacturing were also going to feel the effects of the global recession; Westpac’s expectation was that dairy, and sheep and beef would be relatively resilient while viticulture and forestry would struggle.

Chief economist Dominick Stephens said urban areas should recover faster over the coming year because they were best placed to take advantage of the increase in digitisation that Covid-19 had brought. Centres like Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Christchurch might recover faster than other regions.

The other resilient industry would be government, which was "stepping up" to support the ailing private sector. That was the key reason why the bank believed Wellington had the strongest outlook in New Zealand, Mr Stephens said.