OceanaGold Macraes open pit. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

OceanaGold yesterday announced an extension of the life of its Macraes gold mine near Palmerston to 2028.

‘‘Macraes continues to be the mine that keeps on giving,’’ OceanaGold president and chief executive Michael Holmes said yesterday.

The life of the Frasers underground mine had been extended to 2022 and would be replaced by the Golden Point underground operation, ‘‘which we expect to start producing in 2021’’, he said.