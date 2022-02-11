Government raising minimum wage to $21.20

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood. Photo: NZ Herald

The minimum wage is being raised by $1.20 an hour to $21.20 from the start of April, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood has announced.

"Many Kiwis who earn the minimum wage have gone above and beyond in our fight against Covid-19. We remain committed to supporting New Zealanders by raising their wages, as we continue to recover and rebuild from the pandemic," Wood said in a statement today.

"Raising the minimum wage will directly benefit approximately 300,000 workers, and will help many households that have been most impacted by the effects of Covid."

The starting-out and training minimum wage will also increase from $16 to $16.96 per hour from April 1, Wood said.

Council of Trade Unions (CTU) president Richard Wagstaff welcomed the news.

"The CTU believes that increases in the Minimum Wage are both essential and desirable. Unemployment is at record low levels. Employers primary concern in surveys is their inability to access labour. There has never been a better time to increase the minimum wage.

"Despite suggestions to the contrary, international and New Zealand evidence suggests that increasing the minimum wage does not increase unemployment."

Along with proposals for fair pay agreements and social income insurance, hiking the minimum wage was "another step in creating better working conditions for Workers in Aotearoa," Wagstaff said.