Govt accounts 'in good shape' to support disaster victims

Submerged properties at Fernhill in Hawke's Bay this week. Photo: Supplied / Dawson Bliss via RNZ

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the Government's books are in good shape to meet the challenge ahead and support Kiwis facing cost of living increases and extreme weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle.

"The extreme weather that New Zealand has experienced recently is putting families and businesses under even more pressure, with some losing their homes and livelihoods.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo: RNZ

"We are committed to continuing to support them through these difficult times," Robertson said today.

Treasury was currently assessing the economic and fiscal impact, he added.

Recovery efforts are continuing after Gabrielle caused havoc across the North Island leaving at least five people dead, displacing 9000 and causing significant damage.

The cyclone, which reached the country on Sunday before making its way down the east coast of the North Island, has cut off entire towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock, and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops.

Communication and access to a number of areas remains difficult and surveillance flights are being undertaken to see what's happening and identify those who may be isolated.

Police today said they were investigating the death of a person in Gisborne, believed to have been caught in flood waters.

Four other deaths have already been confirmed and police have grave concerns for several other missing people.

Kiritapu Allan, an MP for East Coast, one of the badly affected regions, told 1News yesterday that the priority was getting aid to cut-off communities.

"There are many, many homes that are going to be out of action for a long time. We are dealing with the imminent needs of those whanau (families) there. Basic things like bedding and where they're going to sleep tonight," the government minister said.

Parts of the North Island, where about 75% of the country's 5 million residents live, are enduring their second major storm in as many weeks. Record rains last month triggered flash floods in Auckland and four people lost their lives then.

Authorities estimate more than 9000 people have been displaced so far, with about 3000 housed in temporary shelters.

MetService said Gabrielle is now east of New Zealand and continuing to track away from the North Island. However, it said thunderstorms might hit badly affected areas Hawke's Bay and Tairawhiti this afternoon.