Govt tourism campaign to target lower South Island

Grey Ridge Vineyard owner Sue Keast shows off some of the wines on offer at the vineyard at Letts Gully, Alexandra. Central Otago wines are among the attractions in a new government campaign targetting the lower South Island. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

"We're backing the South to shine."

That is the message from Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston who has announced a campaign targeting the lower South Island to run from April until June.

The Southern Way campaign would receive $459,250 from the second stage of the Regional Tourism Boost Fund to build on the momentum of the first campaign.

Stage one, announced in November last year, funded four campaigns for travel from January 2026, totalling $5.9m and included $393,500 for the Southern Way.

"With direct flights from the Gold Coast into both Dunedin and Queenstown, it’s never been easier for Australians to explore everything the lower South Island has to offer.

"This campaign is about sharing what makes the South truly special — Oamaru’s iconic cheese, Central Otago wines, wilderness walks in the West Coast and Dunedin’s vibrant arts scene," Ms Upston said.

The campaign brought together Great South, Tourism Waitaki, Enterprise Dunedin, Clutha Development, Tourism Central Otago, Destination Queenstown, and Lake Wanaka Tourism.

"By joining forces, these organisations are showcasing the very best of the South and delivering real benefits for local communities," she said.

The campaign would encourage visitors to take advantage of time-limited travel and accommodation deals and there would be new themed itineraries and bookable packages.

The announcement meant all $10m in the Regional Tourism Boost (round 2) funding had now been allocated, supporting nine campaigns across New Zealand’s regions. — Allied Media