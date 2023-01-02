Happy find

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Dunedin resident Karen Or picks up some free range eggs from the Otago Farmers Market as a ban on battery caged hens, announced back in 2012, came into effect on Saturday.

The ban is a major factor in the ongoing national egg shortage.

An Agreeable Nature egg vendor, who did not wish to be named, said the eggs were in high demand at the market at the weekend, with many customers commenting on the lack of eggs in supermarkets.

Owner Michelle Pringle said it was too soon to say how the change would affect Agreeable Nature.

The business had been impacted by factors such as the Covid-19 lockdown and the high cost of grain, but was now moving from a half-sized back to a full-sized operation.