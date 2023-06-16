Highlanders sponsorship under spotlight

The University of Otago’s partnership with the Highlanders will likely be under the spotlight. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Highlanders rugby franchise could feel the impact of the University of Otago’s fiscal worries after next season.

In one of the longest-running sponsorships undertaken by the university, its name has featured on the back of the Highlanders’ jerseys since the 2014 Super Rugby season.

But with the university signalling a $60million operating deficit in its annual budget, the partnership with the Highlanders will likely be under the spotlight.

"Like all divisions, marketing is faced with budget constraints and potential cutbacks," university director of marketing Hone Paul said.

"We are very mindful of our financial situation.

"We need to weigh up our investment in sponsorships and partnerships together with all other marketing activities we undertake, to ensure we have the most effective strategy to achieve the university’s marketing goals."

The latest sponsorship of the Highlanders ends after next year’s season.

All partnerships were reviewed to ensure "they continue to fulfil the outcomes that have been set out at the start of the contract period".

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said he would be "extremely disappointed if the sponsorship didn’t continue after next season" but acknowledged the tough times facing the university.

