How Covid affected the trades

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The construction industry finds itself at a crucial juncture.

Recent events give rise to caution, with some high-profile recent construction company failures reported across the sector. Momentum in the residential property sector has cooled, with both the volume of transactions and value of property sales coming to a halt following two years of all time highs being reached.

The previously buoyant private property spend has cooled as household budgets are under pressure from inflationary cost increases across the board.

Shaun McNamara.

As travel restrictions are lifted and borders open further, there is both risk and opportunity for trade businesses. Those who have positioned themselves to onboard and integrate international labour may benefit from those seeking out the relative attractiveness of New Zealand as a destination to live. While those who have transferable skills may seek higher wages in other economies, starting with Australia.

Fuelling the optimistic side is the ongoing momentum in the Government and infrastructure spend across many national and local projects. From an Otago perspective this is led by the hospital, university, education and the local Government sectors.

The impact of Covid-19 on trade businesses

While each business has its own unique story and experiences from navigating Covid-19 and its downstream effects, we’ve observed at least four distinct phases that most trade businesses moved through.

1. The honeymoon period

Following the original lockdown in April/May 2020, most tradies experienced pent-up demand and strong pipelines from pre-Covid projects. With the supply chain still intact and worker engagement strong, this meant a period of strong performance for most.

2. Reality setting in

Around late 2020-early 2021, the reality of post-Covid operating conditions really set in. The first signs of supply chain constraints, cost inflation and worker shortage became evident. Life as a tradie became more difficult.

3. Momentum killer

These challenges were cemented by the August 2021 lockdown, which really killed off momentum. Supply chains ground to a halt, shipping challenges became worse and, locally, employee fatigue and wellbeing became key issues. Most trade businesses limped their way to a well-earned break for Christmas 2021.

4. The hangover

As everyone got back to business for the new 2022 year, there was a cautious optimism around, with most people coming back to work following an outstanding Aotearoa summer period. Enter Omicron.

Omicron brought a completely new set of challenges for business, with owners faced with the realities of working with the virus within our communities. Up to 25% employee absenteeism has been commonly reported, with significant and prolonged disruptions to supply chains now the norm. As one tradie described to me, "It’s the hangover that won’t go away".

Critical success factors for tradies post-Covid

Whilst the future is as uncertain as ever, what is emerging is a clearer picture of trade businesses that are best placed to prosper, and those that are likely to struggle. Here are the critical success factors we see moving forward.

Attracting and retaining key staff

Research shows that values, culture and alignment of purpose are key to the long-term success of attracting and retaining staff. Pay rates need to be competitive with market rates, but are not a long-term strategy for success in this area.

Staff wellbeing

The mental and physical health of employees will continue to be a major factor in successful performance. Those that are able to provide management advice and support to staff will be more likely to prosper.

Passing on cost increases

The inability to pass on cost increases has been the number one factor mentioned in recent construction company liquidations and failures. Those that manage contractual obligations carefully and transparently will ensure profitability is maintained.

Management and delivery of projects

The current supply chain challenges are placing significant value on long-term relationships and partnerships. Those who have established and trusted reciprocal values are prospering currently and will continue to do so.

Access to sectors likely to grow

Several tradies have found themselves exposed due to specific sectors experiencing constraints. Those that can pivot towards sectors where growth is still likely will be most successful: particularly accessing the Government, infrastructure and education sectors.

There are practical and manageable steps that any tradie can take to ensure they are on top of these critical success areas.

-- Shaun McNamara is partner, accounting and business advisory at Findex. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author/s and do not necessarily reflect the thought or position of Findex NZ.