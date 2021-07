PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Logs are loaded on to Blue Everton at Port Otago’s Beach Wharf at Port Chalmers on Thursday night.

It is one of two ships being loaded with logs this week from the port; La Landriais was being loaded at the Leith Wharf in Dunedin yesterday.

Blue Everton arrived at Port Otago last Sunday and was scheduled to leave this morning bound for Auckland.

La Landriais was also leaving this morning heading to Napier.