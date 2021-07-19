Industry sectors welcome decision streamlining worker visa applications

Sectors that rely on overseas workers are welcoming the Government’s decision to change visa regulations.

On Friday, Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi announced the visa application process would be streamlined, a move which would affect at least 57,000 people.

Also, the duration of essential skills visa for jobs paid below the median wage would double to 24 months, a change potentially affecting about 18,000 people.

Employers would no longer be required to complete a labour market test where a worker was applying for a visa for a full-time role which they had already held, and those applicants would not need to provide medical and police certificates to Immigration New Zealand.

Hospitality Association of New Zealand Otago president Mark Scully, of Dunedin, said the sector welcomed the decision.

He believed it would give certainty and confidence to hospitality business owners.

"I think in the long-term we need to work to keep the ones that are already here and work to attract new staff in.

"That is very Covid-specific, our priority is keeping the country safe but I think it is a good first step by allowing those already here on the essential skills visa to stay for a longer period," he said.

Mr Scully believed that the changes would help relieve some pressure from bar and restaurant owners.

"If you had a bar in Queenstown or Wanaka and employed migrant staff this will be great but what it doesn’t do is let new talent in yet," Mr Scully said.

He estimated that there were about 2500 vacancies for chefs across the country.

"The ultimate prize for us is to get vaccinated, get Covid cured and get the borders open so people can come and go more regularly," Mr Scully said.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said the move acknowledged advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ network and came not a moment too soon.

The organisation was asking the Government to consider extending all other visa categories in a similar way "as soon as possible," Mr Hope said.

Federated Farmers employment and immigration spokesman Chris Lewis said they were pleased that the Government had recognised the need to extend the Essential Skills visa.

"These valued staff are offering just what their visa says, essential skills to the New Zealand dairy industry.

"Since the original lockdown Feds and Dairy NZ have been in constant contact with the Government explaining how important those valued staff on essential skills visas are to our industry.

"We need them helping with calving and putting cups on cows now more than ever with the border still closed and low domestic unemployment," Mr Lewis said.

