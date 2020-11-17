Jetstar slashes prices to main routes

The JetStar offer includes cheap flights from Auckland to Queenstown. Photo: ODT files

Jetstar has cut prices on thousands of seats to as low as $25 on its main trunk routes.

The low-cost carrier says its big domestic sale has 70,000 seats on offer, including 10,000 at $25 - the same price as a few hours' airport parking.

The one-way fares include:

• Auckland to Wellington from $25

• Auckland to Christchurch from $25

• Christchurch to Wellington from $25

• Auckland to Dunedin from $55 one way

• Auckland to Queenstown from $59 one way

The travel dates will please domestic tourism operators. They include mid-February to late March next year which pre-pandemic was peak season for international visitors and early May to early July during the shoulder season.

The fares also apply to flights from late July to late August - outside school holidays.

The introductory fares are seat only and go on sale to the public from 3pm through to Saturday night unless sold out in the meantime.

Club Jetstar members have early access to the New Year Sale from 9am today.

For a fee, the airline lets passengers cancel bookings and get a credit voucher for the value of your flight, plus any inflight extras (excluding the cost of FareCredit).

All airlines flying domestically will from Thursday require all passengers and crew to wear masks and face coverings following a Government announcement yesterday.

Through its "Fly Well" programme, Jetstar has introduced a range of measures to ensure a safe environment at airports and onboard, giving customers extra peace of mind.

This includes contactless check-in, enhanced cleaning, and masks and sanitising wipes made available to passengers.