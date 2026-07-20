Job cuts at Creative NZ

Arts Council chair Kent Gardner said the change was not a reaction to short-term pressures. Photo: RNZ

Creative New Zealand says it is cutting staff by about a third as it looks to implement a new operating model.

The arts funding agency announced it would reduce overall staff numbers from 84 to 55 roles.

It said 13 of those were vacant, meaning 16 people could lose their jobs.

Arts Council chair Kent Gardner said the change was not a reaction to short-term pressures, which included required savings of $1.3 million over four years in Budget 2026.

The council had reset Creative NZ over the last two years and was now aligning its structure with its new long-term strategy, he said.