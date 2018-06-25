Kathmandu commits to workers' rights

Kathmandu is the first southern hemisphere based brand to join the group, which includes global giants such as Nike, Adidas, Nestle and Columbia. Photo: Linda Robertson

Kiwi outdoor equipment retailer Kathmandu has committed to protecting workers' rights and improving labour standards by joining the Fair Labour Association.

The New Zealand-based company has joined the Fair Labour Association, a non-profit alliance of some the world's biggest manufacturers of mass-produced consumer items.

The collaboration of universities, civil society organisations and companies - established by President Bill Clinton in 1999 - is dedicated to improving and protecting workers' rights.

Kathmandu is the first southern hemisphere based brand to join the group, which includes global giants such as Nike, Adidas, Nestle and Columbia.

Kathmandu's chief executive officer Xavier Simonet said the company had worked with its suppliers to ensure workers' rights and safety met FLA standards.

"Human rights is our number one material issue reflecting the very heart of Kathmandu's values and brand," he said in a statement on Monday.

The FLA works to ensure goods are produced ethically and the working conditions in member's factories meet recognised standards.

Member companies submit to independent audits of their manufacturing process, which is described as some of the world's most stringent for a social compliance program.

Kathmandu's announcement follows Australia's move to combat modern slavery through legislation.

The Modern Slavery Act - which is expected to be passed in federal parliament later this year - will require companies to publish when their supply chains use modern slavery as the nation bids to be a world leader in stamping out the practice.

The legislation will tackle forced labour in supply chains, protect vulnerable migrant workers and compensate victims of slavery.

Kathmandu was awarded an A-grade in the 2018 Ethical Fashion Report produced by Baptist World Aid.

According to the FLA website, Kathmandu has suppliers in Israel, China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia.