Late starter to photography has no retirement plan

"Life's about living and looking, isn’t it?"

Dunedin-based professional photographer Moira Clark’s philosophy has stood her in good stead for a career behind the camera.

The 68-year-old is well-known in the South, particularly for her wedding photographs and also her award-winning images.

She might be scaling back but she has no intention of retiring, saying she does not think she could ever stop taking photographs.

Her foray into photography was somewhat accidental and she was a late starter to life behind the lens; her first husband was a photographer with an established studio and she worked for him from the late 1970s in the office.

She was unsure how she developed an interest in taking her own photographs but said tagging along to the likes of weddings meant she suddenly started to think about her own ideas and the possibility of taking her own.

A turning point came in 1999, after her first marriage ended and she threw herself into design studies at the University of Otago.

While she did not end up finishing her degree, she did several papers. This was during the early stages of digital cameras.

It was at university that she first picked one up and discovered that it offered a lot more opportunities than film.

Using the likes of Photoshop made it so much more exciting and there was so much more that could be done with photographs, as it allowed for greater creativity.

She never wanted to do "normal" photographs; she always wanted to try to do something a little bit different.

She concentrated on portraits, weddings, commercial and fine art photography. Fine art was something that had developed more with the rise of digital.

It was lovely to see how clients reacted when they received their photographs. "I never expect everyone to love everything you do. You can’t take the shots and expect them to love every single photo."

Asked if she had dealt with many "bridezillas", she tactfully said that brides were dealing with a lot of emotion on the day.

"As a photographer, you’re there to pacify people ... there to ride out all those emotions, no matter what you’re facing, you’ve got to deal with it. Whatever happens, you have to keep smiling."

And she loved weddings, describing them as such an exciting time. It was usually a long day — often she was with the couple from the start of the day and only finished after the first wedding dance.

But it was "lovely" to be part of a couple’s big day and she never tended to get tired throughout, saying she was so "caught up in it".

Wedding photographers were facing situations that could change by the minute; the weather could change and then plans change in a split second, so it was about thinking "on your feet".

Asked about the impact of the likes of cameras on mobile phones, she believed that professional photographers could not be replaced due to their experience and ability to deal with situations, they were worth the money. And "you can’t turn back the clock", she said.

Most people did not realise how much work professional photographers put in. "I think people think you take the photo and that’s it, you hand over the digital file or hand over the film."

But there were "hours" of work that went into editing each of those photographs after the images were all uploaded and decisions were made as to which ones would be edited.

There were probably two or three images of the same shot, some might have a slightly different expression, but after picking what she thought were the best ones, she did not delete the other images, sometimes going back for a second look. From a client’s perspective, there might be a photograph there that they loved.

Weddings were not like portrait sittings, there were split-seconds involved — "shots are happening right in front of you, you have to move quite fast without being too much of a distraction".

Candid images were popular — she kept an eye on social media and most people seemed to post photographs of the likes of hair over the face, or veils blowing — it was all about the expression and the moment, and a reflection of how the bridal couple were feeling on the day. But there was still a place for posed images, particularly to showcase wedding gowns.

There were various emotions at weddings, including sad ones. She recalled a terminally ill father-of-the-bride walking his daughter down the aisle at a wedding that had been brought forward.

"You are affected by some of those things. It is emotion ...you’re either laughing or very close to tears. I’m sure lots of photographers say the same thing.

"On the day, you still have to keep going ... dealing with the situation. You can’t control your emotions," she said.

But one of her saddest occasions was in the aftermath of a "beautiful" wedding of an Australian couple at Camp Estate on Valentine’s Day several years ago.

The couple had flown from Australia to Dunedin several times beforehand and got married after embarking from a cruise ship which docked at the port.

She was in the middle of designing their wedding album when she received a call to stop the work on it. No explanation was given and she had no idea what had happened.

She was contacted again just before Christmas that year and given the go-ahead to complete the album. She learned the bridegroom had died suddenly shortly after the wedding.

Being the holiday period, businesses had shut down and she endeavoured to get the album printed and sent to Australia in time for the first wedding anniversary. "Everybody pulled out punches to get this wedding album through," she said.

And it also changed from what she had originally planned as, suddenly, photographs of the groom were seen in a different light and as being much more crucial.

The style of weddings had changed over the years and there were a lot of smaller weddings these days. Covid-19 had made planning a wedding very difficult and that was hard for the client.

She particularly enjoyed the more intimate elopements — "they are so personal" — but all weddings were different and special, no matter what the size. "People are in such a buzz on the day," she said.

She worked from home these days, no longer working from a studio in town. And wherever she went, she always took her camera with her.

"I don’t think I’d ever lose it. I think if you took photography off me ... I don’t think I could ever give up.

If you don’t have it [the camera], you run the risk of missing something.

"Life’s about living and looking . . . there are so many things out there. There’s still a lot of beauty outside you can see," she said.

She still had plenty of ideas, quipping she was "not over the hill yet" and she had not lost her vision for photography. "My brain is still quite active on ideas."

And her current husband Ken, an architectural designer by trade, had strong graphic and visual skills; he had been a great support to her.

She was always pushing herself to enter awards, something that had been an important part of her photography career, and one of the reasons she joined the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography.

She had won more than 100 awards in annual print judging for both NZIPP and the Australian Institute of Professional Photography, along with numerous Kodak Gold awards.

She often reflected how working in that photography studio all those years ago got her into something that she never thought she would ever be doing.

