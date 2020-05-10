Sunday, 10 May 2020

Closure first in 65 years of haircutting

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. Business
    2. Local Business

    Selwyn Grave outside his barber shop in Moray Place. Photo: Suuplied
    Selwyn Grave outside his barber shop in Moray Place. Photo: Suuplied
    After 65 years in business, temporarily closing the doors on his Moray Pl barber shop was a sad moment for Selwyn Grave.

    “It was the first time ever,” he said.

    Mr Grave has been a hairdresser since 1954 and opened his first business in 1961. He has been in Moray Pl for majority of the past 50 years.

    He has been unable to work since the Alert Level 4 lockdown began and was “very much” looking forward to opening the business again — hopefully at Level 2.

    "Hopefully we will because there’s a lot of desperate people out there wanting a haircut,” his wife, Lynette, said.

    While they were still waiting on the specific guidelines, she thought they would have to make some adjustments, such as spreading out the barbers and changing how people wait for their cut.

    Mr Grave thought the Government’s actions towards businesses had been “very good”, and Mrs Grave said it was a relief to receive the wage subsidy.

    They employed five staff, but one had gone on maternity leave during the lockdown.

    During the Level 4, Mr and Mrs Grave had spent their time gardening, cooking, reading and going for walks.

    “There’s not a lot you can do,” Mrs Grave said.

    The Covid-19 pandemic was “surreal and challenging”, she said.

    She felt lucky to be in New Zealand and that the borders were able to be closed relatively quickly.

    “I think this is something that we’ll talk about forever.

    “It’s part of social history now.”

    The Star
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter