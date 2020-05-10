Closure first in 65 years of haircutting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
“It was the first time ever,” he said.
Mr Grave has been a hairdresser since 1954 and opened his first business in 1961. He has been in Moray Pl for majority of the past 50 years.
He has been unable to work since the Alert Level 4 lockdown began and was “very much” looking forward to opening the business again — hopefully at Level 2.
"Hopefully we will because there’s a lot of desperate people out there wanting a haircut,” his wife, Lynette, said.
While they were still waiting on the specific guidelines, she thought they would have to make some adjustments, such as spreading out the barbers and changing how people wait for their cut.
They employed five staff, but one had gone on maternity leave during the lockdown.
During the Level 4, Mr and Mrs Grave had spent their time gardening, cooking, reading and going for walks.
“There’s not a lot you can do,” Mrs Grave said.
The Covid-19 pandemic was “surreal and challenging”, she said.
She felt lucky to be in New Zealand and that the borders were able to be closed relatively quickly.
“I think this is something that we’ll talk about forever.
“It’s part of social history now.”