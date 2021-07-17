Manufacturing continues to expand in South

Otago and Southland’s manufacturing sectors continue to expand. Photo: Linda Robertson

Otago and Southland’s manufacturing sectors have continued to expand for the past four months, the latest Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) shows.

The regions’ June reading was at 60.8, just up on May’s reading of 60.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is generally expanding,and below 50 that it is declining.

It was pleasing to see the continuing expansion, Otago Southland Employers’ Association chief executive Virginia Nicholls said.

In the regional breakdown by categories, new orders and production levels were above 60 and deliveries of raw materials, employment levels and stocks of finished products were above 50.

Despite the positive activity, respondents had more negative comments to share (60%) than positive comments (40%).

The construction industry continued to have strong growth, Mrs Nicholls said.

Food manufacturers were seeing considerable cost increases, including for electricity, gas, fuel, packaging and freight.

The skill shortage was also continuing, Mrs Nicholls said.

Global logistics was still a big challenge, the high cost of freight by air and sea was a continuing issue, and shipping availability remained a key concern for exporters.

Businesses were reporting ‘‘crisis level’’ prices for electricity and gas, Mrs Nicholls said.

A recent Business New Zealand network energy and transport survey found businesses were facing big increases in import and export costs and additional storage costs.

Nearly three-quarters of the respondents to the survey said they would pass cost increases on to customers.

Businesses were unable to ‘‘confidently’’ book staff travelling overseas into managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ), Mrs Nicholls said.

‘‘Businesses are also trying to secure these spots through the same channels as the public, rather than having a dedicated place to use the 10% of MIQ availability dedicated to business travel,’’ she said.

Businesses which needed to send workers overseas for significant business travel were unable to get staff vaccinated, Mrs Nicholls said.