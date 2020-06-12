MediaWorks $25.1m loss casts doubt on ability to keep going

MediaWorks is uncertain about renegotiating its lending terms. Photo: NZ Herald

MediaWorks has slumped to a $25.14 million loss and says material uncertainties impacting earnings may cast "significant doubt" on its ability to continue.

Financial statements for the year to December 2019 report the company's total liabilities more than doubled during the year to $296.34m ($138m in 2018) with borrowings of $133.1m at balance date.

MediaWorks, which owns television and radio assets, including TV station Three and radio brands The Edge and The Rock, says since year end, negotiations are underway with parties who have expressed an interest in buying the business.

"At this early stage, the range of options to either sell or retain the business are not yet fully known. The board will continue to review alternatives as they arise."

MediaWorks had obtained $8.6m of wage subsidies and had asked all existing employees to take a voluntary 15 per cent pay cut.

Overall revenue for the business came in at $341.2m, up from $305m on the previous year. Advertising revenue was $332.67 up from $293.85m.

As at December 31, the group had net assets of $273 m (213.1m in 2018), working capital of $14.3m and cash balances of $37.9m.

MediaWorks last month announced 130 staff were being made redundant in its radio and sales teams.

"Covid-19 has simultaneously changed the world and impacted our business in ways that we could not predict or prepare for," chief executive Michael Anderson said in an email to staff at the time.

"It has also completely changed the market that we operate in and this means that we must adapt to ensure our survival and sustainability in the coming months.

"... we must begin reducing the size of our business and we are now entering a restructuring process across our sales, out-of-home and radio divisions.

"MediaWorks needs to be a different shaped business to operate in a different world."