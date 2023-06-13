Mentoring the way to build business

Matthew Wallis, from The Muscle Mechanics, works on a client. PHOTO: SOPHIA GAMPERLE / NOURISHED STUDIO

Theo and Matthew Wallis literally take a hands-on approach to their work.

That includes mentoring the junior therapists in their growing massage therapy business, The Muscle Mechanics, which they said was paying off.

In a relatively short time, they were able to turn a junior therapist, who had a good foundation from completing a massage therapy course but was not confidently able to assess and treat complex issues, into a high-level therapist, they said.

They were also more in control of the skill set at their business, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in November, Theo, who is managing director, said.

From what began as a part-time business, The Muscle Mechanics had grown to employ five therapists, plus the brothers.

Last year, a clinic was added in Wanaka and the brothers were now alternating week about in that clinic.

The Muscle Mechanics offered predominantly symptom resolution and sports massage and was the primary provider for the Highlanders and Otago Rugby.

It also employed a senior relaxation massage therapist.

Three of the team were junior therapists who were balancing work with their study.

It was difficult to find really good senior therapists, which was why they had gone down the mentorship path, Theo said.

He usually spent about three or four hours a week with the junior team, while Matthew also spent time with them. It was "so valuable" for the juniors.

He always had the goal of mostly being hands on in the business and with minimal management, Theo said.

But he was now enjoying the creative side of building the brand and where the direction of the business was heading.

Wanaka was a logical choice for expansion given the population was "very athletic and outdoorsy" and their market was predominantly locals, rather than tourists.

It was stimulating to have a new project and fun to see the brand starting in a new area and building a reputation.

It had also been his and his brother’s "second home" while they were growing up and they enjoyed mountaineering, skiing and avalanche training while they were there.

