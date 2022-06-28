Tuesday, 28 June 2022

MIA appoints Guy as leader

    1. Business

    Incoming Meat Industry Association chairman Nathan Guy.
    Incoming Meat Industry Association chairman Nathan Guy.
    Former primary industries minister Nathan Guy has been appointed chairman of the Meat Industry Association following the retirement of John Loughlin.

    Mr Loughlin finishes his six-year term after the annual Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch, which is scheduled for July 31 to August 1.

    Mr Loughlin said it had been a privilege to serve as chairman.

    It had been a time of challenge and opportunity and it had been great to be part of the red meat sector working cohesively and contributing to the wider primary sector, he said.

    Mr Guy had a strong primary sector background and understood the challenges and opportunities that primary industries faced, he said.

    The organisation is a trade association representing the country’s red meat processors, marketers and exporters.

    --  Staff Reporter

     

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter