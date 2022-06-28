MIA appoints Guy as leader

Incoming Meat Industry Association chairman Nathan Guy.

Former primary industries minister Nathan Guy has been appointed chairman of the Meat Industry Association following the retirement of John Loughlin.

Mr Loughlin finishes his six-year term after the annual Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch, which is scheduled for July 31 to August 1.

Mr Loughlin said it had been a privilege to serve as chairman.

It had been a time of challenge and opportunity and it had been great to be part of the red meat sector working cohesively and contributing to the wider primary sector, he said.

Mr Guy had a strong primary sector background and understood the challenges and opportunities that primary industries faced, he said.

The organisation is a trade association representing the country’s red meat processors, marketers and exporters.

-- Staff Reporter