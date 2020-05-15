Michael Hill to close three NZ stores

Michael Hill

Coronavirus has taken a toll on Michael Hill International which said this morning it was closing nine stores, of which three are in New Zealand.

The business posted an update on the NZX explaining the impact of the pandemic on the business.

"The company has decided that it will not re-open some underperforming stores across all three segments, to date, five in Australia, three in New Zealand and one in Canada. Further store closures are likely across all markets, based on store performance and the outcome of landlord negotiations," it said.

The location of the three New Zealand stores was not revealed but Michael Hill has an outlet in the hard-hit Queenstown on Rees St and some in the market this morning wondered if that store would remain open.

But the company had seen a significant boost in sales from online with digital sales in the last three weeks outperforming the prior record digital sales week from Christmas 2019, it said.

"Over the seven-week period of store closures, we took the opportunity to deliver a number of key digital initiatives and we have developed new strategies to grow our digital business and meet our evolving customers' needs. We launched several alternative revenue opportunities and also enhanced the digital user experience," it said.