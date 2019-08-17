Headstrong founder Soph Borland, of Dunedin, is helping people tackle their subconscious limitations. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

A headstrong Dunedin woman has launched a business to help people get more out of life.

Headstrong founder Soph Borland, of Dunedin, said her mindset coaching business aimed to help people aged between their late teens to early 30s get more out of life by providing a range of tools to help them tackle the subconscious limitations holding them back.

Miss Borland (25) offered one-on-one coaching, mentoring sessions and group workshops in Dunedin or online.

The main premise of the workshops was ‘‘our thoughts create our actions, which create our outcomes’’.

‘‘To achieve different outcomes we have to change our thoughts and actions . . . it’s a different approach to get more out of life.’’

She had a range of ‘‘tools’’ available to help change a mindset.

Some people believed they had a great mindset which did not require any change.

‘‘That’s a limiting belief.’’

A fixed mindset was not open to growth, she said.

The tools allowed a person to switch themselves off autopilot and become a better version of themselves, Miss Borland said.

The idea for the business came after she attended an event run by Briony McKenzie earlier this year.

The event included mindset coaching.

‘‘I loved it and fully embraced it.’’

She then completed an online group coaching programme called Bounce, which teaches entrepreneurial strategies to cultivate an idea and a mindset.

‘‘My idea was my own coaching business.’’

She ran her first workshop in June and ‘‘the response has been really good so far’’.

She was booked to hold a mentoring workshop for years 12 and 13 Columba College pupils on Wednesday.

The workshop would include tools for pupils to make decisions about their study and career paths, managing pressure and relieving stress, mastering self love to smash goals and achieve more.

She enjoyed working with teenagers because they were open to change, she said.

She believed if people had to make a decision, their answer should be ‘‘hell yes’’ or ‘‘hell no’’ and never ‘‘maybe’’.

A decision of maybe caused anxiety.

‘‘You’re better to make a decision rather than put yourself through the hell of sitting on the fence.’’

SHAWN.MCAVINUE@thestar.co.nz