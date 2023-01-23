More Dunedin employers added to YES

(From Left) Jay Haerewa, Rebecca Twemlow, Max Walker, Stephanie Devereux and Emma Buchan at the Youth Employment Success programme. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Youth Employment Success (YES) programme is adding more employers in Dunedin this year, YES national programme manager Jay Haerewa says.

YES started as an online platform in 2016, funded by the Ministry of Social Development, and now has 82 employers involved with it in Dunedin.

"We will have four more employers soon listed on our platform," she said.

She said it was in the final stages of discussion with "some special employers" in Dunedin, however, she did not name them.

"We are getting strong support from the business community in Dunedin. They really care for the youth and the number of employers involved in the programme was the proof."

YES has a presence in seven locations — Dunedin, Eastern Southland, Nelson and Tasman, Marlborough, Waimate and Waitaki, Whanganui and Rangitikei and the West Coast.

It has 25 employers from a wide range of industries in Eastern Southland, and 20 employers in Whanganui.

Conversations were under way on how the programme could be rolled out nationally, she said.

YES was also in the final stages of discussion with Te Kura, the state-funded distance education school offering various learning programmes and courses, she said.

"It will help us to become a national player."

Marketing agency Firebrand supported the Youth Employment Success (YES) programme.

Managing director Rebecca Twemlow said that businesses needed to be flexible and should provide a work environment to attract and retain talent.

"With challenging labour market conditions, employers have to be more flexible, connect and engage in different ways, and make their businesses attractive to young people."

She said YES was a great way to do that and showed organisations were youth friendly.

"If you ensure that, people will select you as an employer ahead of everybody else," she said.

During Covid YES adopted online technologies for communication and interaction and this helped it to reach more youth and employers.

"Use of technology and online engagement was an opportunity for us to reach even more employers," Ms Twemlow said.

In the first half of last year YES organised a digital job fair which was attended by more than 500 attendees over two days.

YES received a social impact award at Australia’s Good Design Awards for the event.

YES also received a Maori Business award at the Grand Business South Awards last year.