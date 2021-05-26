MTF profit rises to $4.4m backed by more credit risk provisioning

Dunedin-based finance company, MTF Finance has increased its half-year profit by 67%.

MTF’s profit after tax increased to $4.4million from the same period last year, largely due to increased credit risk provisioning in March 2020.

Underlying profit after tax increased 3.3% to $3.98million, down from $7.5million in September last year.

Following the Covid lockdown, the business experienced month-on-month improvement, retail receivables rising to pre-Covid levels.

Sales for the period increased $16.9million or 6.4% on the same time last year. That was extremely encouraging as the Covid-19 lockdown did not occur until the final week of the March 2020, MTF chief executive Glen Todd said.

The credit risk adjustment, which included a Covid-specific component, fell $934,000 to $5.3million.

Total amounts paid to shareholder originators, including commission, fees and payment waivers, increased 4.9% to $36.1million. Commission paid to shareholder originators increased 4.3% to $22.4million.

As at March 31, the company’s expenses were down 10%.

Mr Todd said that was primarily due to the business taking proactive measures to reduce non-critical business spend and management was continuing to monitor it closely.

The cost reductions included voluntary salary decreases by the board, management and staff for an extended period.

The next six months would be both challenging and exciting as the company launched new initiatives, Mr Todd said.