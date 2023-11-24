My Food Bag profit declines

My Food Bag. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

My Food Bag has reported plummeting profit in its financial performance for the six months to September 30.

Net profit after tax of $2.5million was down from $5.9m in the first half of this financial year while revenue of $83.8m was down from $94.4m.

Ebitda of $7.4m contrasted to $11.5m than in the first half.

The number of active customers increased from 57,500 at the end of FY23 to 61,600 and Bargain Box delivery volumes were up 12% year-on-year across H1.

In a statement to the market, chairman Tony Carter said despite the deteriorating economic environment, the first half of FY24 had been a successful period of transition as the company stabilised demand and began to steadily grow active customer numbers.

"We remain a profitable business with a strong band and customer offer, and continue to proactively reduce costs while also growing our offering to New Zealanders," he said.

The company continued to focus on debt reduction, capital management and "rightsizing" the business through the rest of the financial year.

My Food Bag’s board decided not to declare an interim dividend.

While the board intended to resume dividend payments with a final FY24 dividend, that was subject to both net debt position and financial performance across the remainder of the year.