New gear revolutionary for engineering firm

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

La Guillotine has arrived in South Dunedin.

EB Engineering Solutions has two new pieces of machinery to show off at its Wilkie St workshop.

They are the new guillotine and a press brake.

The guillotine will be used to cut sheet metal up to 6mm thick.

"We’ve never had one before so we’ve bought one," EB Engineering Solutions managing director Greg Wansink, pictured above with apprentice Tane Roberts, said.

Before this the company would get other companies to laser or water cut sheets.

The new press brake folded up the sheets into shapes once they were cut.

"We design it on our computers, we then download it to the press break and it will fold according to the instructions the computer gives it."

Mr Wansink said the firm had to clear out the whole workshop just to get the two new products in.

The new press brake and guillotine totalled about $200,000 and were installed in the shop on Thursday. They were made in Turkey and were ordered through a company in Auckland.